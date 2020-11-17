© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Government Corruption Always is Worse at the Top
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
108 views • November 17, 2020
Heather Brooke is a professor of journalism at City University in the UK and a former member of the Royal United Services Institute surveillance-review panel. In this presentation, she examines government and corporate corruption globally, and reveals that it always is worse at the top, or wherever secrecy is allowed to exist in the name of national security or social necessity. The solution, she argues, is transparency-reform legislation that is not corrupted itself. It would be difficult to accomplish, but possible if backed by sufficient citizen awareness and demand. 2012 Oct 18 - Source: TED - https://youtu.be/sYUjyH8Y0No/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.