Former Trump aide Peter Navarro predicts his case will go to the Supreme Court after being sentenced to four months in prison after being held in contempt of Congress on 'Hannity.' Peter Navarro: I'm the first senior White House adviser ever to be charged with this alleged crime
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.