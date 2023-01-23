【2023 NFSC New Year Celebration】The CCP will have to face the fact that the CCP virus they released would also kill themselves. Xi Jinping wants to use the vaccine disaster to dissolve all the problems of the aging population, economy, pension, and social security. But eventually, the CCP virus will become the virus to take down the CCP, going after the CCP members and cadres.





【2023 新中国联邦元旦大直播】中共体制内的人要面对中共病毒不仅杀死老百姓，也杀他们。习近平想通过疫苗灾难把中共国老年结构、老龄化、经济、退休、社会保险问题都解决了。这个病毒最后就成了灭共病毒，就追杀共产党员干部。



