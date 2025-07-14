Bondi DROPS Pfizer Charges in HUGE Conflict of Interest!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0:00 Intro
0:15 How it all began
1:42 Trump wins, and everyone goes insane
3:17 Getting rich selling democracy
5:12 The Pfizer plot twist
6:58 The return of the lobbyists
8:31 The great Pfizer vanishing act
10:14 The Epstein meltdown
11:31 The internet loses its mind
12:53 Welcome to the blonde jungle
Corruption Watch: Susie Wiles’ Lobbying Record Raises Red Flags:
https://admin.endcitizensunited.org/latest-news/press-releases/corruption-watch-susie-wiles-lobbying-record-raises-red-flags/
-------------
Mirrored - The Power Pundit
Thanks to John M for Link
-------------
