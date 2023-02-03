ALEXANDRA HENRION-CAUDE, PROFESSOR I GENTIK-RNA SPECIALIST. - ”Rör inte mitt DNA och RNA!”

Alexandra Henrion-Caude har forskat kring RNA i över 15 år.
Hennes föreläsning på läkarkonferansen ”Rör inte mitt DNA och RNA!” var en mycket viktig föreläsning.
Modiga Människor ger en röst till de som inte hörs i vanlig media!
Stöd gärna det arbetet. Du kan göra genom att dela vidare avsnitten, eller donera en Gåva. Swish: 123 092 3631, Bg: 378-3933
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.