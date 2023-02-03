Create New Account
ALEXANDRA HENRION-CAUDE, PROFESSOR I GENTIK-RNA SPECIALIST. - ”Rör inte mitt DNA och RNA!”
Published 14 days ago

Alexandra Henrion-Caude har forskat kring RNA i över 15 år. Hennes föreläsning på läkarkonferansen ”Rör inte mitt DNA och RNA!” var en mycket viktig föreläsning. Modiga Människor ger en röst till de som inte hörs i vanlig media! Stöd gärna det arbetet. Du kan göra genom att dela vidare avsnitten, eller donera en Gåva. Swish: 123 092 3631, Bg: 378-3933

healthgenocidevaccineinjurysadsmrn

