Sacha Stone & Jacques Bauer - Coronavirus & 5g - What to Expect, How to Protect

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Sacha Stone
Activist, Filmaker, Publisher & Speaker
Founder of Humanitad,
NewEarth Project &
International Tribunal for Natural Justice
www.sachastone.com
www.humanitad.org
www.newearthproject.org
www.itnj.org
Jacques Bauer
Clinical Pharmacist, specialized in environmental health, Jacques Bauer worked for a couple of years in the pharmaceutical industry as Clinical Research Associate on both Immune System and Central Nervous System.
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