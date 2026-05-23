HORMUZ FLEX 💪 COMEDIC-IRONIC SLAM - Factor2.0

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Comedic‑ironic poetry slam over a club beat. Iran wins, petrodollar cries, and the Strait becomes a gated community. No tanks were harmed in the making of this track.
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