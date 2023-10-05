The truth shall make you free. (John 8:32)

Please send in your photo/video to endorse the symbol.

It doesn't have to be remarkably creative, the beauty of this project

will the mix of us, all coming together. Thank you!

Email: [email protected]

Or tag me on social media:

www.facebook.com/arianneleesongs

www.instagram.com/arianneleemusic

www.tiktok.com/@ARIANNELEEMUSIC

They're new accounts.

Social media is something I'm still navigating, with difficulty.

But I'm driven to share these songs.

Been playing them to myself for far too many years.

Now feels like the right time to share them.

More coming soon.

Thank you for listening. xx