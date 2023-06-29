Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
New To Prepping And Running into Troubles? Set The Bar Lower
channel image
glock 1911
254 Subscribers
Shop now
28 views
Published 19 hours ago

Having the courage to set the bar low enough to ensure success and progress may help some folks that are new to endeavors like prepping set themselves up for success, rather than getting discouraged too soon.

Keywords
weaponspreppingwarinvasionsuppliesend of the worldwroledcgo bagwar with chinateotwaki

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket