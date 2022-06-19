Vaccines in the Air & Relentless Poisoning of Humanity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dane Wigington of geoengineeringwatch.org discus’s the acceleration of poisoning humanity through Chemtrials, the possibility of vaccinating people in the air and more. - .
To watch their latest documentary, click here: . - .
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/the-dimming-full-length-climate-engineering-documentary/