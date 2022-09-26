The Sane Asylum #49 - 25 September 2022 - Clips and Calls

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Giuseppe plays a series of clips revealing how the minions of Satan, the sabbatean frankist talmudic jews, are a cancer that eats away at all first-world nations through child abuse, child torture, child rape along with championing the deviance of homosexuality and the mental illness of transgender. Caller chimed in for the final 30 minutes of the show.