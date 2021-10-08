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VAERS SNEAKS IN 16K FOREIGN REPORTS TO ONLY 10K DOMESTIC. WE ARE GETTING BAMBOOZLED!
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20 views • October 08, 2021
Anybody notice the 16K Foreign reports (241 Deaths) vs 10K Domestic reports (227 Deaths). Moreover, at least 67% of domestic deaths were vaccine failure or basically breakthrough. VAERS weekly reporting is not organic.
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