Reading from "The Tree of Life: And Illustrated Study in Magic" by Israel Regardie.

Reading from "The Bhagavad Gita: God Talks With Arjuna: Royal Science of God-Realization: The immortal dialogue between soul and Spirit, A new translation and commentary" by Paramahansa Yogananda.

All occultists will learn that God is there always as Sat-Chit-Ananda, the majja that is manomayakosha, vijnanamayakosha, and anandamayakosha together working to the factoid that Israel knew the Jewish version from the Torah. Christians know The Lord's Prayer, "Thy Will Be Done."

All evil is the spirited way to souling to the shoeing that all shoes that show off know that anger is the allowing the release of the demons that are held in the pranic world of breath and maya too forming the tools that turn to the demons that spell: I sell product because being scared is the way to form the union with the issues that show off that the pranamayakosha is the blocked nadi layer where the positivists are stuck and the western medicine and spirituality turns to the mechanistic/mystical expression spoken about by Dr. Wilhelm Reich in his masterpiece "Ether, God & Devil", both a scientific exploration and the philosophy of the occultism reduced to bodily sensations replicated to the orgone-energy stored to the faulting too the kundalini to not flowing up but sideways, and sroto dushti is that. https://katherinebrannenartist.com/blog/79-sin-is-blocking-the-life-force.html

