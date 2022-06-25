Dems are WEAPONIZING Title IX and JEOPARDIZING kids

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Glenn Beck.Jun 22, 2022 The White House is taking another step in its efforts to control EVERYTHING your kids learn in school. The Biden Administration recently announced plans to change Title IX interpretations, which puts every public school — and the kids attending them — in jeopardy. Because if schools do not comply with the new rulings — like by not allowing biological boys to compete in girls’ sports or by not teaching young children about pronouns — they could lose funding for school lunches. Thankfully, some Republicans are pushing back HARD. Missouri’s Attorney General, Eric Schmidt, joins Glenn to explain why this rule change is unlawful, and he details how his colleagues are doing what they can to prevent it…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jzIAxyFaqDo