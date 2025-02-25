RT News - February 25 2025 6AM GMT

February 25, 2025

rt.com





Vladimir Putin backs the idea of massively slashing defence spending to defuse global tensions - in response to a proposal by Donald Trump. The Russian president also weighs-in on the rush for rare-earth - with a pitch to consider joint projects with the US. The idea is echoed by the American President. The US appears to be drifting further away from Europe on geopolitics - even as the French president tries to woo Trump with a charm offensive at the White House. There's no criticism of Russia at the UN Security Council for the first time in three years, as the top world body adopts an American-drafted resolution on Ukraine. However, the same draft is heavily distorted by European powers, before being passed at the General Assembly.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





