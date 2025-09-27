Disobey Trump’s orders! Obey the order of humanity - Pres of Colombia, with Roger Waters outside the UN in NYC

“Disobey Trump’s orders! Obey the order of humanity!”

The US has revoked the Colombian president Gustavo Petro's visa after he participated in an anti-genocide protest in New York and called on U.S. soldiers to disobey orders of targeting civilians.

In New York, President Gustavo Petro urged U.S. soldiers to refuse orders that target civilians, called for rifles to be aimed at tyrants not people, and invoked the WWII sacrifice as a reminder that soldiers should defend freedom, not carry out unjust wars.

(No freedom of speech in the US even from a President?) After, his visa revoked, Colombian President Gustavo Petro has called for the United Nations headquarters to be moved out of New York after the U.S. revoked his visa.

Petro, addressing a crowd of pro-Palestinian protesters outside the U.N. headquarters in Manhattan, called for a global armed force with the priority to liberate Palestinians, adding, "This force has to be bigger than that of the United States."

"That's why from here, from New York, I ask all the soldiers of the army of the United States not to point their guns at people. Disobey the orders of Trump. Obey the orders of humanity," Petro said in Spanish.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-revoke-colombia-president-petros-visa-over-reckless-actions-new-york-2025-09-27/

stood on a NYC street and urged U.S. soldiers to disobey orders and incite violence.

We will revoke Petro’s visa due to his reckless and incendiary actions.

https://x.com/StateDept/status/1971758644929925312



