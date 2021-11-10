Patriot Purge Part 3 | Tucker Carlson Originals | J6 Documentary

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Meet The Political Prisoners of The New 'War on Terror'. The Accused Of 1/6 Have Endured Abuse and Months of Pretrial Detention. And Now 'War on Terror' 2.0 Has Its First Confirmed Kill: Slain Protestor Ashli Babbitt.