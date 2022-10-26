WWG1WGA: LIVE TRUTH TOUR Updates with Kevin Hoyt & Derek Johnson, Heroes for Humanity. [MIRROR]

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[MIRROR]
✝️ THE SOVEREIGN SOUL @TheSovereignSOUL ✝️
https://rumble.com/v1pbeme-wwg1wga-live-truth-tour-updates-with-kevin-hoyt-and-derek-johnson-heroes-fo.html
● 101st Airborne Deploys to Ukraine Border, US Move Not Seen Since WWII ●
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/us-makes-move-not-seen-since-wwii-deploys-101st-airborne-europe
● Interesting Timing ● 100s of Japanese Troops arrive in Texas ●
https://t.me/ninoscorner/8375
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#WWG1WGA, @TheSovereignSOUL, #TheSovereignSOUL, #KevinHoyt, #DereckJohnson,
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