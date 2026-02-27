An Idiot's Guide to Crisis Acting

This one has entertainment value (though it is NOT only for ‘entertainment purposes’).





‘Crisis actors’ pose as victims, witnesses, or the bereaved in staged tragedies for propaganda purposes. They include David Cole Wheeler who was a fellow participant in a weekly ‘Shakespeare Workout’ I attended in NYC back in the 1990s.





David/Cole was both star and spear-carrier of Sandy Hook, posing as a grieving parent of a phantom child but also, in an episode dubbed ‘Sloppy Sniper’, as a deliciously inept military policeman dodging cameras on the very afternoon of the purported shooting!





David, I know you’re watching, so I invite you to a video interview where we hash this out. Tell us how you and actress ‘wife’ Francine plan to spend your $165 million payout from the rigged Alex Jones case.





An actor myself, I readily see through the artifice of staged terrorism events, fake assassinations, and reluctant kings. I have also exposed Kayla McDonald, a third-rate actress moonlighting as a ‘Registered Nurse’ for COVID propaganda in 2021.





This video clip is excerpted from Episode 1 of End-Times Curtain Raiser with Brother J and Abdiel LeRoy, and is based on research I present in Know Your Spiritual Rights: End-Times Weaponry for the Warrior in Christ.





Download BATTLE MANUALS FOR FREEDOM by Abdiel LeRoy free at https://PoetProphet.com.





Find the paperbacks at https://Geni.us/Rights.