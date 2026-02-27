BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

An Idiot's Guide to Crisis Acting
Poet Prophet
Poet Prophet
37 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
68 views • 1 day ago

This one has entertainment value (though it is NOT only for ‘entertainment purposes’).


‘Crisis actors’ pose as victims, witnesses, or the bereaved in staged tragedies for propaganda purposes. They include David Cole Wheeler who was a fellow participant in a weekly ‘Shakespeare Workout’ I attended in NYC back in the 1990s.


David/Cole was both star and spear-carrier of Sandy Hook, posing as a grieving parent of a phantom child but also, in an episode dubbed ‘Sloppy Sniper’, as a deliciously inept military policeman dodging cameras on the very afternoon of the purported shooting!


David, I know you’re watching, so I invite you to a video interview where we hash this out. Tell us how you and actress ‘wife’ Francine plan to spend your $165 million payout from the rigged Alex Jones case.


An actor myself, I readily see through the artifice of staged terrorism events, fake assassinations, and reluctant kings. I have also exposed Kayla McDonald, a third-rate actress moonlighting as a ‘Registered Nurse’ for COVID propaganda in 2021.


This video clip is excerpted from Episode 1 of End-Times Curtain Raiser with Brother J and Abdiel LeRoy, and is based on research I present in Know Your Spiritual Rights: End-Times Weaponry for the Warrior in Christ.


Download BATTLE MANUALS FOR FREEDOM by Abdiel LeRoy free at https://PoetProphet.com.


Find the paperbacks at https://Geni.us/Rights.

Keywords
trumppropagandafalseflagacting
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump announces &#8220;major combat operations&#8221; against Iran as explosions rock Tehran and region

Trump announces “major combat operations” against Iran as explosions rock Tehran and region

Laura Harris
Four dead after gunfire exchange between Cuban troops and individuals aboard U.S.-registered speedboat

Four dead after gunfire exchange between Cuban troops and individuals aboard U.S.-registered speedboat

Laura Harris
&#8220;We&#8217;ll soon learn if aliens are real&#8221;: Trump orders War Department UFO disclosure

“We’ll soon learn if aliens are real”: Trump orders War Department UFO disclosure

Kevin Hughes
A covert operation: FBI secretly seized phone records of top Trump allies

A covert operation: FBI secretly seized phone records of top Trump allies

Willow Tohi
Trump&#8217;s New Financial Front: Executive Order Would Mandate Banks Collect Citizenship Data

Trump’s New Financial Front: Executive Order Would Mandate Banks Collect Citizenship Data

Sterling Ashworth
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem accuses staff of installing spyware, reveals secret files

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem accuses staff of installing spyware, reveals secret files

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy