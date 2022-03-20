© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Swiss neutrality and the war in Ukraine
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • March 20, 2022
Cesara of Cesara Speaks on Switzerland abrogating their neutrality during the spate of sanctions against Russia. What is going on?
See her Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIymDgR9PCHpmpmuK96ew8A
Cesara was brutally attacked in August, and we have started a campaign to help her with her medical bills. This is a link to her GoFundMe:
https://gofund.me/9a805951
See her Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIymDgR9PCHpmpmuK96ew8A
Cesara was brutally attacked in August, and we have started a campaign to help her with her medical bills. This is a link to her GoFundMe:
https://gofund.me/9a805951
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.