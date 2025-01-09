🔥 PALISADES FIRE -- SAME OLD SCRIPT!! 🚨

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Healthy American Peggy Hall
Be sure to read all my written comments about these un-natural fires when my next substack article is published the day following the airing of this video: peggyhall.substack.com
I'm here to help you live fully and freely, pushing back against medical/political tyranny and helping you "read between the lies" so you don't get bamboozled, snookered and hogwashed by the powers-that-shouldn't be. Join me here Mon-Fri daily at 4 pm pacific/7 pm eastern for new, encouraging (and sometimes snarky) empowering content daily!
👉 Subscribe to this channel so you don't miss out! @thehealthyamericanpeggyhall
👏 Get on my free Substack for my written commentary on these burning issues peggyhall.substack.com
🌴 We are here part-time in FL, still part-time in CA, taking a break from the crime, chem-clouds, and communism, oppression, tyranny, anxiety, danger and hostility... gee, did I miss anything?
🇺🇸 Get your EXEMPTION DOCUMENT (for each state) here:
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/classes/exemption-doc-publicaccommodations
Thank you for your support!
✅ https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/do...
✅ OR: Send checks, cards letters here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
✅ SUBSTACK: Subscribe for FREE: