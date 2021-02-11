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ScOPeX - A Harvard Chemtrail Program by Bill Gates
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443 views • February 11, 2021
New Name Same old plan.
A controversial solar geoengineering project has been criticized by environmental groups in Sweden. Scientists from the Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment (SCoPEx) have planned to launch a high altitude balloon in June 2021 from the northernmost Swedish town of Kiruna, located in Lapland province. The project aimed to cool the earth and fight global warming by replicating the effect of a large volcanic eruption.
Swedish environmental groups have written to the government and the Swedish Space Corporation (SSC) to voice their opposition toward the SCoPEx project. These organizations included the Swedish Society for Nature Conservation, Greenpeace Sweden and Friends of the Earth Sweden. The groups noted in their letter that the inaugural SCOPEX balloon flight could be the first step toward the adoption of a potentially “dangerous, unpredictable and unmanageable” technology.
The groups said: “We appeal to the Swedish government to oppose the SSC’s involvement with SCoPEx’s proposed tests, as they are fundamentally incompatible with the precautionary principle, in breach of international norms and inconsistent with Sweden’s own climate policy framework.” They stressed that the technology SCoPEx is using has “the potential for extreme consequences” and that “there is no justification for testing and experimenting with technology that seems to be too dangerous to ever be used.”
An independent advisory committee would rule whether the June balloon test flight would push through or not. It is expected to release a decision on Feb. 15. The test flight to be facilitated by Harvard University scientists aimed to assess if the balloon could carry equipment for a future small-scale experiment. If the balloon proved capable, the next step would be spreading radiation-reflecting particles in the Earth’s atmosphere.
The use of these particles called stratospheric aerosols has been put forward by some parties as an alternative solution for addressing climate change. Stratospheric aerosols are anticipated to be a “plan B” for global warming in the event governments around the world do not take sufficient action. Studies appear to bolster support for solar geoengineering using these particles, touting the technology as safer and more affordable.
However, critics of solar geoengineering have argued that the world is yet to understand the repercussions of its use. They also pointed out that large-scale stratospheric aerosol injections could do more harm than good. Among the potential risks critics cited were damage to the ozone layer, heating in the stratosphere and disruption of ecosystems.
THE TOXIC MIX - Leading the sudden rise in , Dementia, Alzheimer, and Autism
Aluminum (Al), Arsenic (As), Cadmium (Cd), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Copper (Cu),Mercury (Hg), Magnesium (Mg), Iron (Fe), Potassium (K), Zinc (Zn), Manganese (Mn), Molybdenum (Mo) Selenium (Se), Strontium (Sr), Uranium (U), Vanadium (V), Silver (Ag), Chromium (Cr3), Cesium (Cs)
To cover Earth with an electric blanket (nano particles of lead, aluminum) and expecting her to cool. Any Mobil 1A Jet-fuel pump can be tested for what’s in the fuel for anything but petroleum.
If you want to make a difference , grab a mason jar, head down to your local airport asking for a random fuel sample of their station Mobil 1A pumps if they have it. Take the sample to your local university lab to have it tested . Take the official results to your local senators office , you’ll have a bigger impact if you have a community signed notarized petition supporting your claims and official results. A re test will be done by law to prove the claim. With strength comes power in the truth of knowledge.
The Rest of the article: https://www.afinalwarning.com/495208.html
This is a edit of my own time-lapses, and banned documentaries.
My Mission : Identify Evil, Expose the Agenda. We all have to breath the same Air.
A controversial solar geoengineering project has been criticized by environmental groups in Sweden. Scientists from the Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment (SCoPEx) have planned to launch a high altitude balloon in June 2021 from the northernmost Swedish town of Kiruna, located in Lapland province. The project aimed to cool the earth and fight global warming by replicating the effect of a large volcanic eruption.
Swedish environmental groups have written to the government and the Swedish Space Corporation (SSC) to voice their opposition toward the SCoPEx project. These organizations included the Swedish Society for Nature Conservation, Greenpeace Sweden and Friends of the Earth Sweden. The groups noted in their letter that the inaugural SCOPEX balloon flight could be the first step toward the adoption of a potentially “dangerous, unpredictable and unmanageable” technology.
The groups said: “We appeal to the Swedish government to oppose the SSC’s involvement with SCoPEx’s proposed tests, as they are fundamentally incompatible with the precautionary principle, in breach of international norms and inconsistent with Sweden’s own climate policy framework.” They stressed that the technology SCoPEx is using has “the potential for extreme consequences” and that “there is no justification for testing and experimenting with technology that seems to be too dangerous to ever be used.”
An independent advisory committee would rule whether the June balloon test flight would push through or not. It is expected to release a decision on Feb. 15. The test flight to be facilitated by Harvard University scientists aimed to assess if the balloon could carry equipment for a future small-scale experiment. If the balloon proved capable, the next step would be spreading radiation-reflecting particles in the Earth’s atmosphere.
The use of these particles called stratospheric aerosols has been put forward by some parties as an alternative solution for addressing climate change. Stratospheric aerosols are anticipated to be a “plan B” for global warming in the event governments around the world do not take sufficient action. Studies appear to bolster support for solar geoengineering using these particles, touting the technology as safer and more affordable.
However, critics of solar geoengineering have argued that the world is yet to understand the repercussions of its use. They also pointed out that large-scale stratospheric aerosol injections could do more harm than good. Among the potential risks critics cited were damage to the ozone layer, heating in the stratosphere and disruption of ecosystems.
THE TOXIC MIX - Leading the sudden rise in , Dementia, Alzheimer, and Autism
Aluminum (Al), Arsenic (As), Cadmium (Cd), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Copper (Cu),Mercury (Hg), Magnesium (Mg), Iron (Fe), Potassium (K), Zinc (Zn), Manganese (Mn), Molybdenum (Mo) Selenium (Se), Strontium (Sr), Uranium (U), Vanadium (V), Silver (Ag), Chromium (Cr3), Cesium (Cs)
To cover Earth with an electric blanket (nano particles of lead, aluminum) and expecting her to cool. Any Mobil 1A Jet-fuel pump can be tested for what’s in the fuel for anything but petroleum.
If you want to make a difference , grab a mason jar, head down to your local airport asking for a random fuel sample of their station Mobil 1A pumps if they have it. Take the sample to your local university lab to have it tested . Take the official results to your local senators office , you’ll have a bigger impact if you have a community signed notarized petition supporting your claims and official results. A re test will be done by law to prove the claim. With strength comes power in the truth of knowledge.
The Rest of the article: https://www.afinalwarning.com/495208.html
This is a edit of my own time-lapses, and banned documentaries.
My Mission : Identify Evil, Expose the Agenda. We all have to breath the same Air.
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