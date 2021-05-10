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Iran Attacks Second Israeli Car Carrier.
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143 views • May 10, 2021
Iran Attacks Second Israeli Car Carrier.
On Tuesday, the Israeli-owned car carrier Hyperion Ray was hit by a missile attack off the coast of Fujairah, according to Lebanese news outlet Al Mayadeen. Israeli defence officials confirmed the attack on Haaretz and blamed Iran for the incident.
The attack is the second to strike an Israeli-owned PCTC in recent months, following the limpet mine attack on the Helios Ray in February. In that incident, the vessel was struck and damaged above the waterline on both the port and starboard sides; the attack was widely attributed to Iranian forces. Helios Ray is owned and operated by the same companies as Hyperion Ray.
On Tuesday, the Israeli-owned car carrier Hyperion Ray was hit by a missile attack off the coast of Fujairah, according to Lebanese news outlet Al Mayadeen. Israeli defence officials confirmed the attack on Haaretz and blamed Iran for the incident.
The attack is the second to strike an Israeli-owned PCTC in recent months, following the limpet mine attack on the Helios Ray in February. In that incident, the vessel was struck and damaged above the waterline on both the port and starboard sides; the attack was widely attributed to Iranian forces. Helios Ray is owned and operated by the same companies as Hyperion Ray.
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