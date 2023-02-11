RAGE AGAINST THE WAR MACHINE. IF WE DON'T, WE DIE
Gerald Celente
Feb 9, 2023 #bitcoin #investing #stocks
Gerald Celente, publisher of The Trends Journal who accurately forecast the 1987 Stock Market crash, dot-com bubble bust, and the “Panic of ‘08,” said conditions around the world have never been so chaotic in his 43 years of tracking trends. Visit: TrendsJournal.com #money #trends #war #bitcoin #gold #Fed #investing #stocks Copyright © 2023 Trends Research Institute. All rights reserved.
