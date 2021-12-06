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BIDEN’S VAX MANDATES HALTED BY COURTS
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3513 views • December 06, 2021
BIDEN’S VAX MANDATES HALTED BY COURTS
In just one week, three separate courts have ordered halts to Biden’s vaccine mandates. Enforcement of the mandates on health care workers by CMS has been stopped in its tracks nationwide as courts debate its Constitutionality.
#VaccineMandates #BidensVaccineMandates
POSTED: December 6, 2021
In just one week, three separate courts have ordered halts to Biden’s vaccine mandates. Enforcement of the mandates on health care workers by CMS has been stopped in its tracks nationwide as courts debate its Constitutionality.
#VaccineMandates #BidensVaccineMandates
POSTED: December 6, 2021
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