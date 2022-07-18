DO YOU HAVE A JASE CASE?...YOU SHOULD.

Just when you think you got things under control...Time for a trip to he doctor and 300$ worth of co-pays. To be clear, Jerry is fine and no humans were harmed in the filming of this PSA...LOL.

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