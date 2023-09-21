Create New Account
Is your spirit, soul and body in harmony with God?
PRB Ministry
1Thess lesson #137. Christians have to align their natural and spiritual life to walk in harmony inside the plan of God. After salvation we become trichotomous with a body, soul & spirit, the Unbeliever is spiritually dead, with only a body and soul.  

godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

