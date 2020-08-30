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Details are few, it seems a Trump Supporter / Patriot Prayer member shot in Portland last night
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133 views • August 30, 2020
#Portland #Shooting #PatriotPrayer #Trump #ThinBlueLine #BLM
Medics rushed to help a man who was shot and killed in downtown Portland after a large caravan of President Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the streets. Police had not said as of early Sunday if the shooting was related to the protests.
An Associated Press freelance photographer covering the events heard three gunshots Saturday night and then saw police medics attending to the victim, who appeared to be a white man.
The man was wearing a hat bearing the insignia of Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group whose members have frequently clashed with protesters in Portland in the past.
Police said a vehicle caravan carrying supporters of President Donald Trump had left the area around 8:30 p.m., and officers heard gunshots around 15 minutes later. Officers arrived at the shooting scene, Southwest Third Avenue and Alder Street, “within a minute,” police said, but the man who was shot did not survive.
Medics rushed to help a man who was shot and killed in downtown Portland after a large caravan of President Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the streets. Police had not said as of early Sunday if the shooting was related to the protests.
An Associated Press freelance photographer covering the events heard three gunshots Saturday night and then saw police medics attending to the victim, who appeared to be a white man.
The man was wearing a hat bearing the insignia of Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group whose members have frequently clashed with protesters in Portland in the past.
Police said a vehicle caravan carrying supporters of President Donald Trump had left the area around 8:30 p.m., and officers heard gunshots around 15 minutes later. Officers arrived at the shooting scene, Southwest Third Avenue and Alder Street, “within a minute,” police said, but the man who was shot did not survive.
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