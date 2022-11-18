Create New Account
'Stew Peters Full Show RN Brings Clot Shot Miscarriage RECEIPTS
Polyxena Lobkovice
Published 10 days ago

RN Brings Clot Shot Miscarriage RECEIPTS! Dr. Nixon Reveals Nano-tech Findings in Vax.Dr. Carole Lieberman joins to expose how Canada is working to pass laws, authorizing EUTHANIZATION for adults and "mature minors"!
The Elites want everyone DEAD!
Dr. David Nixon joins to detail his findings inside the C-29 injections.
Intricate circuit boards are self-assembling within the veils, what do they do, and WHY are they there?
Jake Lang joins to how J6-er Ryan Samsel has been abused and tortured inside the D.C. Gulag! His skull has been cracked while he suffers in a maximum security prison cell, all for supporting Trump!
Whistleblower prenatal nurse, "Michelle" joins to detail the increasing surge of fetal deaths and fatal birth complications.
Will the next generation survive the COVID vaccine genocide?

trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinukraine2024faucipfizerklaus schwabstew peterskari lakedr jane rudy

