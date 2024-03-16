Create New Account
End time deceptions: 3rd coming of Christ?
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to pastor Craig of the Seventh-day Sabbath Remnant Church. His websites are www.ssremnant.org and www.sdcministries.org


In his video presentation, pastor Craig speaks about the false doctrine of Christ’s 3rd coming. The Bible is clear: Christ came once before on earth and will come back again as per Christ’s promise in Matthew 24:30-31 and Mark 8:38 and per Paul’s warning in 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17.


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected].

