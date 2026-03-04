A massive bombing of Iran's territory on the border with Iraq.

Since the beginning of the war against Iran, the US has lost military equipment worth nearly $2 billion, Anadolu reported, citing reports and satellite images.

According to the agency, Iran has caused damage to the US totaling about $1.902 billion. The American side lost three F-15E fighters in Kuwait, the cost of replacing which is estimated at about $282 million. Also, Iran's armed forces struck the anti-missile THAAD system at a facility in the UAE, Anadolu notes. The damage is estimated at $500 million.

The largest loss for the American side was a radar system worth $1.1 billion, located at a base in Qatar, the agency writes. According to its data, the system was hit on the first day of the conflict. Also, Iran attacked the US Navy's Fifth Fleet support center in Bahrain - reportedly, two satellite communication terminals and several buildings were destroyed.