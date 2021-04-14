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CannaVerde Pharma's Strategy For Colombian Cannabis
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17 views • April 14, 2021
CannaVerde Pharma's CEO Michael Nistorescu, is a strategic executive experienced in global corporate strategy and an advanced knowledge of business and financial risk as a chartered financial analyst.
The directors and executives at CannaVerde have built a business plan focused on delivering cannabis-based extracts and products in Colombia and the international marketplace. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Green Health Colombia, it holds licenses to cultivate, extract, produce, manufacture, domestically distribute and export both CBD (cannabidiol) and THC medical extracts.
CannaVerde Pharma's goal is to become a low cost, high quality producer of medical cannabis extracts, with a further focus on product formulation and development.
CannaVerde intends to build greenhouses and extraction facilities in Colombia. The company recognizes the significant role that Colombia's ideal climate, infrastructure and workforce will play in building a sustainable business at a fraction of the cost in other jurisdictions. Furthermore, the ideal location of Colombia gives the company access to approximately 640 million potential customers in Latin America.
Guest:
Michael Nistorescu, Director & Chief Executive Officer at CannaVerde Pharma
https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-nistorescu-cfa-42b91455/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 696 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
The directors and executives at CannaVerde have built a business plan focused on delivering cannabis-based extracts and products in Colombia and the international marketplace. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Green Health Colombia, it holds licenses to cultivate, extract, produce, manufacture, domestically distribute and export both CBD (cannabidiol) and THC medical extracts.
CannaVerde Pharma's goal is to become a low cost, high quality producer of medical cannabis extracts, with a further focus on product formulation and development.
CannaVerde intends to build greenhouses and extraction facilities in Colombia. The company recognizes the significant role that Colombia's ideal climate, infrastructure and workforce will play in building a sustainable business at a fraction of the cost in other jurisdictions. Furthermore, the ideal location of Colombia gives the company access to approximately 640 million potential customers in Latin America.
Guest:
Michael Nistorescu, Director & Chief Executive Officer at CannaVerde Pharma
https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-nistorescu-cfa-42b91455/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 696 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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