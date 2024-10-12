BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NAVIGATING DESPAIR for the DAYS AHEAD: Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise; give thanks to him and praise his name.
35 views • 6 months ago

New International Version
Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise; give thanks to him and praise his name.

New Living Translation
Enter his gates with thanksgiving; go into his courts with praise. Give thanks to him and praise his name.

English Standard Version
Enter his gates with thanksgiving, and his courts with praise! Give thanks to him; bless his name!

Berean Standard Bible
Enter His gates with thanksgiving and His courts with praise; give thanks to Him and bless His name.

King James Bible
Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: be thankful unto him, and bless his name.

New King James Version
Enter into His gates with thanksgiving, And into His courts with praise. Be thankful to Him, and bless His name.

New American Standard Bible
Enter His gates with thanksgiving, And His courtyards with praise. Give thanks to Him, bless His name.

NASB 1995
Enter His gates with thanksgiving And His courts with praise. Give thanks to Him, bless His name.

NASB 1977
Enter His gates with thanksgiving, And His courts with praise. Give thanks to Him; bless His name.

  

Keywords
jesusjamie waldennavigating despair for the days aheadenter his gates with thanksgivingcourts with praise
