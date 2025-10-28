RT News - October 28 2025 2PM GMT

October 28, 2025

rt.com





Paris has 2,000 French Foreign Legion troops in Poland, and Macron plans to send them straight into Ukraine. That's according to Russian intelligence, while Moscow's top diplomat says Western warmongering is undermining the entire architecture of European security. Despite the reluctance of some EU member states, Brussels is working hard to ship more cash to Ukraine. A unnamed EU official told Politico that it's not of question of IF but WHEN EU states will agree to use Russian frozen assets to aid Kiev. Donald Trump secures a rare earth mineral deal with Japan. It comes just a day ahead of his meeting with Xi Jinping in China, where the pair are expected to discuss the economic war that Washington's been waging.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515