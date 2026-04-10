Israel Strikes Lebanon Despite Ceasefire, Vance Heads To Pakistan For Peace Talks - The Plot Thickens...

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END TIME NEWS REPORT 8 4.10.2026
FIRST LADY'S STUNNING STATEMENT
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/04/breaking-first-lady-melania-trump-delivers-stunning-statement/
ISRAEL DEFIES TRUMP, CONTINUES BOMBING LEBANON
https://www.infowars.com/posts/israel-continues-to-strike-lebanon-after-trump-asked-netanyahu-to-stop
VANCE HEADS TO PAKISTAN
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/vance-heads-pakistan-iran-talks-i-think-its-gonna-be-positive
U.S. PROPOSES REPLACE WITKOFF WITH...
https://tass.com/world/2112765
IRAN HALTS TANKERS
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15716193/iran-halts-tankers-hormuz-trump-ceasefire.html
TRUMP VOWS 'COMPLETE DECIMATION'
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/iran-war-trump-ceasefire-live-36991322
STRIKING IRAN'S INFRASTRUCTURE...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260407/striking-irans-infrastructure-would-have-little-military-impact--report-1123955905.html
TRUMP MOVES = LIVING HELL FOR U.S.
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/04/05/766363/Trump%E2%80%99s-%E2%80%98reckless%E2%80%99-moves-will-drag-US-into-%E2%80%98living-hell%E2%80%99--Qalibaf
IS POTUS BEING BLACKMAILED BY ISRAEL?
https://www.infowars.com/posts/after-another-attack-by-trump-tucker-carlson-newsletter-suggests-potus-being-blackmailed-by-israel
UNFAVORABLE VIEWS TOWARD ISRAEL
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/sea-change-very-unfavorable-views-israel-triple-among-us-adults
FBI: MAJOR CYBER-HACK INVOLVING CHINA
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/04/fbi-warns-congress-major-cyber-hack-involving-china/
AI CYBER THREAT AGAINST BANKS
https://www.cnbc.com/2026/04/10/powell-bessent-us-bank-ceos-anthropic-mythos-ai-cyber.html
Augusto's Websites,,,
theappearance.com
theappearance.net
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson