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EXPLAINED How a 'New World Order' may mean 3 WARS AT ONCE
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163 views • March 25, 2022
Glenn Beck.
Earlier this week, President Biden teased a ‘new world order’ on the horizon. But, Glenn says, that new world order already has arrived…especially now that Biden’s foreign policy disaster forced China, Iran, and Russia into partnerships. In this clip, Glenn explains how our world currently is shifting toward a new Axis vs. Allied power division and how we could find ourselves witnesses to THREE WARS taking place soon.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p1Kk8ss2zww
Earlier this week, President Biden teased a ‘new world order’ on the horizon. But, Glenn says, that new world order already has arrived…especially now that Biden’s foreign policy disaster forced China, Iran, and Russia into partnerships. In this clip, Glenn explains how our world currently is shifting toward a new Axis vs. Allied power division and how we could find ourselves witnesses to THREE WARS taking place soon.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p1Kk8ss2zww
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