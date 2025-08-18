© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mearsheimer to Ukraine: surrender or collapse
🔊 "It [Ukraine] is in a demographic death spiral. Huge numbers of Ukrainians have left the country and many will not return. Ukraine is going to end up as a dysfunctional rump state," believes renowned political scientist John Mearsheimer.
🔊 "If you continue to fight on... you give the Russians greater incentives to take more territory and make you a truly dysfunctional rump state."
🔍 The best alternative?
Concede to Russia now, Mearsheimer says.