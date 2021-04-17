© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
** COVID TRANSHUMANISM INJECTIONS **
Follow
5
Share
Report
1316 views • April 17, 2021
** Michael Yeadon Interview - Former Pfizer VP Speaks Out On Dangers of mRNA Vaccines & COVID Illusion
- Last American Vagabond, - 11/Apr/2021
-- Joining us today is Pfizer's former Vice President and Chief Scientist for Allergy and Respiratory, Michael Yeadon, here to discuss his expert opinion on the topics of COVID-19, mRNA vaccine technology, as well as suppression and outright censorship of medical and scientific experts.
** Lawsuit Exposes COVID Jabs As Unsafe Transhumanist Gene Therapies
-Medical Veritas, 09/Apr/2021
- Article: https://principia-scientific.com/lawsuit-exposes-covid-jabs-as-unsafe-transhumanist-gene-therapies/
-- New discoveries filed in the U.S. District Court of Middle Florida against COVID-19 vaccine makers, advertisers, and distributors by a Harvard-trained public health expert, Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz, reveal an enterprise secreting critical information about the actual activities of Harvard’s indicted nano-chemistry professor, Charles Lieber, his connections to the alleged “plandemic,” and the “conspiracy theory” embraced by a consensus of best-informed most-honorable scientists.
Among this growing consensus is the former Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield, who affirmed COVID’s lab origin on CNN. Redfield joined Nobel Prize virologist Luc Montagnier, who confirmed the same conclusion reached by IBM’S chief genetic analyst, Prashant Pradham et al. Gene sequencing showed the “novel” SARS-coronavirus pathogen most-likely emerged from a lab.
- Last American Vagabond, - 11/Apr/2021
-- Joining us today is Pfizer's former Vice President and Chief Scientist for Allergy and Respiratory, Michael Yeadon, here to discuss his expert opinion on the topics of COVID-19, mRNA vaccine technology, as well as suppression and outright censorship of medical and scientific experts.
** Lawsuit Exposes COVID Jabs As Unsafe Transhumanist Gene Therapies
-Medical Veritas, 09/Apr/2021
- Article: https://principia-scientific.com/lawsuit-exposes-covid-jabs-as-unsafe-transhumanist-gene-therapies/
-- New discoveries filed in the U.S. District Court of Middle Florida against COVID-19 vaccine makers, advertisers, and distributors by a Harvard-trained public health expert, Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz, reveal an enterprise secreting critical information about the actual activities of Harvard’s indicted nano-chemistry professor, Charles Lieber, his connections to the alleged “plandemic,” and the “conspiracy theory” embraced by a consensus of best-informed most-honorable scientists.
Among this growing consensus is the former Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield, who affirmed COVID’s lab origin on CNN. Redfield joined Nobel Prize virologist Luc Montagnier, who confirmed the same conclusion reached by IBM’S chief genetic analyst, Prashant Pradham et al. Gene sequencing showed the “novel” SARS-coronavirus pathogen most-likely emerged from a lab.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.