Russian fighters from the PMC Wagner Group got hold of a large arsenal of arms and ammunition at the salt mines in the village of Paraskovievka near Soledar, which had been liberated. Deep underground in a Soviet warehouse created in the 1960s, it includes 28 tunnels with ammunition and weapons, and an autonomous repair base. 300,000 boxes of Soviet weapons, and a number of Western weapons were recovered.
Mirrored - TeleTruth
