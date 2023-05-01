Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Wagner fighters taken a huge warehouse of weapons and ammunition at Soledar salt mine
396 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Russian fighters from the PMC Wagner Group got hold of a large arsenal of arms and ammunition at the salt mines in the village of Paraskovievka near Soledar, which had been liberated. Deep underground in a Soviet warehouse created in the 1960s, it includes 28 tunnels with ammunition and weapons, and an autonomous repair base. 300,000 boxes of Soviet weapons, and a number of Western weapons were recovered.

Mirrored - TeleTruth

Keywords
wagnernatoweapons cachesoledar salt mine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket