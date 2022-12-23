Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pope Francis EXPOSED - Part 3: Large Pro-Life Families Are Not Safe
0 views
channel image
LifeSiteNews
Published 8 days ago |
Donate

Pope Francis first unleashed attacks against devout Christian families by ridiculing them, denouncing their pro-life position by stating that there was no need to “breed like rabbits.” With his debasing and blasphemous attacks against the sanctity of the Sacrament of Holy Matrimony, is Pope Francis to blame for the population decline in Europe and America? The culture of life must be alerted to the anti-life comments of Pope Francis, and not rely on this pontificate to faithfully guide families through the war on life. Faithful Christians must rely on one another.
FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!
https://give.lifesitenews.com

 SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!
https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT!
 https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

Follow us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten 

Keywords
breaking newspro-lifelive newscatholic newschristian newspope francis exposedlifesitenewslsntvjohn henry westenthe john-henry westen showlifesitenews videobreaking news catholicchristian political newsjohn henry westen livelive christian newsfamilies are not safepope francis scandalpope francis coronaviruspope francis corruptionpope francis unbornpope francis pro abortionpope francis pro life

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket