Mayhem Ireland/No Kings Protest

98% Stayed Home: The ‘No Kings’ Hype Exposed — A hard look at the real turnout and who’s funding the theatrics. We break down revised attendance figures, the Soros/Rockefeller/globalist money trail, and how Mockingbird Media amplified a fringe movement into a national spectacle. If you’re tired of media spin and staged rallies pretending to speak for America, this quick, fact-forward breakdown is for you. Watch to see why most Americans stayed home and what that says about the left’s influence operations.

Like and share if this resonated. Help spread the truth.

Ireland is boiling over — from record immigration waves to shifting crime patterns and furious public debate. This 1:20 explainer breaks down the latest CSO figures, how 2024’s immigration peak and 2025 declines reshape a nation of ~5.4M, and the mixed crime trends driving concern across communities. We also touch on how international politics and headlines (including reactions to global leaders) are fueling Ireland’s outrage and what it means for border policy, policing, and public trust. Watch for a fast, data-driven summary and on-the-street mood snapshots. If this helped you understand the issue, please like and share.