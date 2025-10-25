BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mayhem Ireland/No Kings Protest
Proforce
Proforce
39 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 19 hours ago

98% Stayed Home: The ‘No Kings’ Hype Exposed — A hard look at the real turnout and who’s funding the theatrics. We break down revised attendance figures, the Soros/Rockefeller/globalist money trail, and how Mockingbird Media amplified a fringe movement into a national spectacle. If you’re tired of media spin and staged rallies pretending to speak for America, this quick, fact-forward breakdown is for you. Watch to see why most Americans stayed home and what that says about the left’s influence operations.

Like and share if this resonated. Help spread the truth.

Ireland is boiling over — from record immigration waves to shifting crime patterns and furious public debate. This 1:20 explainer breaks down the latest CSO figures, how 2024’s immigration peak and 2025 declines reshape a nation of ~5.4M, and the mixed crime trends driving concern across communities. We also touch on how international politics and headlines (including reactions to global leaders) are fueling Ireland’s outrage and what it means for border policy, policing, and public trust. Watch for a fast, data-driven summary and on-the-street mood snapshots. If this helped you understand the issue, please like and share.

Keywords
democratsstatetotalitarian
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy