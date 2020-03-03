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Naomi Seibt knows that Carbon Dioxide cannot be the Cause of Global Warming, does Greta Thunberg (MIRRORED)
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88 views • March 03, 2020
Naomi Seibt knows that Carbon Dioxide cannot be the Cause of Global Warming, does Greta Thunberg (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Philosophical Investigations at:-
https://youtu.be/Vk4MuaeQi14
The trends of Carbon Dioxide levels are compared to the trends of Global Average Temperature to determine any causal connection during the period 1750 to 2016.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Philosophical Investigations at:-
https://youtu.be/Vk4MuaeQi14
The trends of Carbon Dioxide levels are compared to the trends of Global Average Temperature to determine any causal connection during the period 1750 to 2016.
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