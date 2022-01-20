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The Massive Damage Caused by Directed Energy Beams
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116 views • January 20, 2022
Both the Santa Rosa (2017) and Paradise (2018) so-called “wildfires” in California demonstrate the fingerprints of DEW, with seemingly impossible scenarios of houses, trees, plants and even mailboxes neatly left intact while adjacent houses and fences are completely razed to the ground.
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