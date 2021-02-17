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MAYAN2012= APRIL2021 REPTILIAN VAMPIRE !!TAKE-OVER , DAY-BREAKERS.COMING TO EARTH APRIL2012
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125 views • February 17, 2021
undefinedwilliam dafoe- will I am the foe , willian da foe is lucifer
The saturn cube is a mirror machine , it copies stuff, thats why google and face book take your info so the a.i. can copy you and create digital clones of you in this matrix , the saturn cube black mirror downloaded heaven copied it , copied heaven and created a reverse copy of heaven because in a mirror everything is reversed , so above the mirror above the silver lake is heaven in the mirror and below is hell , 3D EARTH MATRIX is not in the mirror or below it we are right above the mirror between heaven and hell , in our 3d earth matrix we are sitting right on top of the mirror on top of hell , hell is a computer mainframe computer system like an iceberg aka #PRIMEARCHSYSTEM @SIRISYSPRIME, HELL IS LIKE AN ICE BERG , before this 3d earth matrix was sitting ontop of the ice berg on top of hell . But lucifer is using cern to melt the ice so our 3d 3 earth matrix no long sits above the hell ice berg , when cern melted the ice berg so our 3d earth matrix no longer sits on top of the hell ice berg it slowly sank into the ice ice berg AKA
the 3d earth matrix has slowly been sinking deeper into the ice berg aka , our 3d matrix has slowly been sinking into helll , the deeper you go into hell the worse it gets , every day this 3d earth matrix sinks deeper and deeper into hell until one day when when you reach the pit of hell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3qo0AngYtM , this video is about the end of the world Mayan 2012 = 2021, the squid creature is leviathan lucifer , he is taking us this earth matrix into hell , the matrix computer matrix takes place IN HELLL ,WE ARE NOW GOING LOWER DOWN THE ICE BERG DEEPER INTO HELLL ,THE DEEPER INTO HELL
THE WORSE IT GETS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ThDYazipjSI
https://projectmayhem2012.org/
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/o3qo0AngYtM/maxresdefault.jpg
LOLOKAUST INVASION out of the pit of hell , MYAN END OF THE WORLD 2012= 2021
The saturn cube is a mirror machine , it copies stuff, thats why google and face book take your info so the a.i. can copy you and create digital clones of you in this matrix , the saturn cube black mirror downloaded heaven copied it , copied heaven and created a reverse copy of heaven because in a mirror everything is reversed , so above the mirror above the silver lake is heaven in the mirror and below is hell , 3D EARTH MATRIX is not in the mirror or below it we are right above the mirror between heaven and hell , in our 3d earth matrix we are sitting right on top of the mirror on top of hell , hell is a computer mainframe computer system like an iceberg aka #PRIMEARCHSYSTEM @SIRISYSPRIME, HELL IS LIKE AN ICE BERG , before this 3d earth matrix was sitting ontop of the ice berg on top of hell . But lucifer is using cern to melt the ice so our 3d 3 earth matrix no long sits above the hell ice berg , when cern melted the ice berg so our 3d earth matrix no longer sits on top of the hell ice berg it slowly sank into the ice ice berg AKA
the 3d earth matrix has slowly been sinking deeper into the ice berg aka , our 3d matrix has slowly been sinking into helll , the deeper you go into hell the worse it gets , every day this 3d earth matrix sinks deeper and deeper into hell until one day when when you reach the pit of hell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3qo0AngYtM , this video is about the end of the world Mayan 2012 = 2021, the squid creature is leviathan lucifer , he is taking us this earth matrix into hell , the matrix computer matrix takes place IN HELLL ,WE ARE NOW GOING LOWER DOWN THE ICE BERG DEEPER INTO HELLL ,THE DEEPER INTO HELL
THE WORSE IT GETS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ThDYazipjSI
https://projectmayhem2012.org/
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/o3qo0AngYtM/maxresdefault.jpg
LOLOKAUST INVASION out of the pit of hell , MYAN END OF THE WORLD 2012= 2021
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