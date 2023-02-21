The Great Global Warming Swindle [2007 - Martin Durkin]

https://web.archive.org/web/20150215082014/http://www.greatglobalwarmingswindle.co.uk/
Everything you’ve ever been told about Global Warming is probably untrue. This film blows the whistle on the biggest swindle in modern history. We are told that ‘Man Made Global Warming’ is the biggest ever threat to mankind. There is no room for scientific doubt. Well, watch this film and make up your own mind.
