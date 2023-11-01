10 Minute Whole Wheat Bread – Long Life and Health 11/01/2023

There are many benefits of eating whole wheat bread on a daily basis. Which is exactly what Joseph, in the days of Pharaoh, fed the Israelites. We can greatly reduce the risk of common diseases by eating whole wheat bread because of the important minerals and antioxidants it contains.



At Joseph’s Kitchen you can feed your family for $1000 per person, per year! All you need is right at your fingertips when you purchase the Machine Package – which includes a bread slicer, grinder, bread machine and measuring beakers.





We store our Wheat in Nitrogen Infused Buckets to ensure its long shelf life.





Make sure to order everything you need today at www.josephskitchen.com