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The Cost of Our Silence with David Fiorazo Part 1
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31 views • April 06, 2021
In this episode, I interview David Fiorazo. David is the author of a number of books, of which, The Cost of Our Silence: Consequences of Christians Taking the Path of Least Resistance, is the focal text of our interview. This book was released in 2015 and is just as relevant now as then. The situation we find ourselves in within our culture that seems to clash with Christianity at every turn is a dire one and David's book addresses the consequences to continued silence of Christendom. Grab his books on Amazon or follow the link to his website. Look for his new book, Cancelling Christianity sometime in late April 2021.
https://davidfiorazo.com/books/
https://davidfiorazo.com/books/
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