YouTube, Sandy Hook, Christian Persecution, Vietnam Truth, Anti-Trinitarian, False Flags

SR 2024-04-11 Cucker
Topic list:
* YouTube hates you.
* Johnny’s data recovery nightmare.
* What really happened to Noah Pozner?
* Trust me, YHWH is not “Daddy”
* Tucker Carlson blames Jews then gives the mic to a Catholic Priest.
* Complete gaslighting of Christian persecution and the real history behind the Vietnam War.
* Why did Thich Quang Duc set himself on fire?
* Everywhere the U.S. military goes, Christians suffer; but who’s really behind it?
* Was Ray Liotta another clot-shot kill?
* Johnny puts Steve Wohlberg on the Stew Peters show and pays a price; no good deed goes unpunished.
* Adventists do their best work when they distance themselves from dogmatism.
* Anti-Trinitarians are frequently Anti-Christ (like Jorg “Joggler66” Glissman).
* Johnny on Andy Kaufman, Tom Cowan and “Sam” Bailey.
* Johnny on honorifics like “Doctor”.
* Is there a deviant sexual dark corner of MMA?
* Having this on your resume will get you ahead no matter who and what you are.
* Brendan O’Connell on Mike Gill: not as bad as I thought but still not good.
* O’Connell still wants to “vote ‘em out” and put the likes of “Liz” Harris in.
* Johnny’s “pest animal” woes; extra work for extra reward.
* How can you out just one false flag and then drift off the flat Earth?
_____________________
