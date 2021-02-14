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ACQUITTAL!!! Praise YAHWEH!!!
hummingbird027
hummingbird027
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61 views • February 14, 2021
ACQUITTAL!!! Praise YAHWEH!!!
Leave Big Tech and support Free Speech! Email me: [email protected] Odysee - https://odysee.com/@hummingbird027:0 Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hummingbird027 Brighteon Social - @[email protected] Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hummingbird027/ Gab - @hummingbird027 Parler - @Hummingbird027 LBRY.TV - https://lbry.tv/@Hummingbird027:0 MeWe - mewe.com/i/hummingbird8 Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Hummingbird027 Vist me for your dose of "The Other News You May Not Have Heard," with Hummingbird027 - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjOG219uTScbHA3r5zfa3aQ Most know by now, our time together on the internet is quickly coming to a close. John 9:4 - While it is daytime, we must do the works of Him who sent Me. Night is coming, when no one can work. John 12:35 - Then Jesus told them, "For a little while longer, the Light will be among you. Walk while you have the Light, so that darkness will not overtake you. The one who walks in the darkness does not know where he is going. If you feel led to donate or support this channel you can do so here: Paypal: http://paypal.me/YAHWEHWORDSONLY Paypal: send to [email protected] (Choose friends & family) C/O - Christine P.O. Box 52 Palmer, AK. 99645 My videos are not monetized due to the nature of my content, so all donations are very appreciated. It helps in many ways to keep me on the internet. Thanks for coming by and listening:) Yahweh bless you and keep you forever and ever!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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