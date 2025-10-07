Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 7, 2025: Two years of war in the Middle East and the dangerous trigger for WORLD WAR

- Brighteon AI Prototype Announcement (0:10)

- Prototype Site Features and Limitations (5:27)

- Mike's Mission and Critique of Big Tech (8:02)

- Geopolitical Analysis and Israel's Role (15:46)

- Economic and Political Implications (48:30)

- Interview with Matt and Maxim Smith (1:03:54)

- Critique of Modern Education and Culture (1:17:40)

- Starting the Journey: Initial Insights and Inspirations (1:20:03)

- Navigating Dating and Finding a Worthy Spouse (1:23:07)

- The Role of Men and Women in Society (1:24:56)

- The Importance of Personal Codes and Competencies (1:31:53)

- The Power of Saying No and Building Resilience (1:35:48)

- Exploring Skills and Competencies (1:42:21)

- The Role of AI and Future-Proofing Oneself (1:53:12)

- The Value of Competency and Lifelong Learning (1:57:45)

- The Importance of Time and Economic Considerations (2:07:57)

- Supporting Young Women and Future Plans (2:11:59)

- Sunlight and Health Practices (2:29:30)

- Mesquite Thorns and Tractor Tires (2:35:05)

- Decentralization and Self-Sufficiency (2:37:07)

- Raccoons and Wildlife Interaction (2:42:56)

- Medicaid Estate Recovery Program (2:46:47)

- Government Shutdown and Taxation (2:49:40)

- Gold and Silver Investments (2:54:52)

- Health and Preparedness (2:57:59)

- Crypto and Financial Freedom (3:08:04)

- Final Thoughts and Future Plans (3:08:21)





